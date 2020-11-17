Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 launched in India: Price, availability and more

Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 now available in India.

Microsoft has just announced the launch of the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 laptops in India. Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available at starting prices of Rs 42,999 and Rs 1,56,299, respectively.

"With the introduction of Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, we are excited to offer an expanded range of innovative Surface devices that can fulfill different needs as we focus on supporting our customers during this time of unprecedented change," Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

Surface Go 2 offers a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life and a model with up to 64 per cent faster performance than the original, with 8th Generation Intel Core M options for the first time.

Paired with Surface Pen, Surface Go 2 aims to allow distance learners and remote workers to stay digital. The device also includes Studio Mics, a dual microphone solution to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings; and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The rear-facing camera also has a new Camera application that allows users to easily scan documents and whiteboards – whether it is sharing notes from a meeting or turning in homework.

Users can also look forward to personalizing their Surface Go with Type Covers and accessories in a variety of colours, including platinum, black, poppy red, and ice blue. Surface Go 2 comes equipped with built-in WiFi for hassle-free, secured connectivity anywhere.

Meanwhile, Surface Book 3 features 13-inch or 15-inch high-DPI PixelSense Display. It is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors and choice of discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs.

It comes with up to 32GB RAM and the fastest SSD the company has ever shipped.

For people who love to game, Surface Book 3 15-inch has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU with enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second.

(inputs from IANS)