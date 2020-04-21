Microsoft Office 365 with AI-driven content now available in India, starts at Rs 420

Microsoft 365 with AI-driven content now in India, starts at Rs 420

Microsoft on Tuesday announced to bring a brand new version of Microsoft 365 to the Indian market that will provide users with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven content like video chats, templates and Cloud-powered experiences. Microsoft 365 Personal will cost Rs 420 a month. A family of up to six people can use Microsoft 365 Family for Rs 530 a month.

The new features include premium desktop Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive Cloud storage per person, 60 Skype minutes for calling mobile phones and landlines, advanced security features to protect users from malware and phishing attacks and ongoing technical support, among others.

The family and personal subscriptions of Microsoft 365 – which is basically a refresh of Office 365 – is being rolled out regionally and will reach over 38 million Office, 365 subscribers, globally in the next few months, the company said in a statement.

"The Microsoft 365 Family and Personal subscriptions will provide users with innovative experiences that enable them to co-author, video chat, organise, and come together with friends and families anytime and anywhere," said Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President, Windows and Devices Group.

The new features include a Microsoft Editor - an AI-powered service available in more than 20 languages – which is now accessible across Word and Outlook.com, and as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

An AI-powered Presenter in Microsoft PowerPoint will help correct monotone pitch and refine speeches. This will be available as a free preview, and then eventually only to Microsoft 365 subscribers.

In Excel, users will have new data types and smart templates to interact with data, providing deeper meaning for over 100 topics. Microsoft 365 subscribers have exclusive access to the over 100 new data types powered by Wolfram Alpha. The company said Skype has seen an increase in usage with 40 million people using it daily, up 70 per cent month over month.

"We are seeing a 220 per cent increase in Skype to Skype calling minutes month over month," informed the company. A Microsoft Family Safety app has also been designed to keep families safe. Microsoft said it will also launch Teams with new features later this year for users to stay connected with their family and friends.

