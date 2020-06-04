Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge browser arrived for all Windows 10 users via Windows update

Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsft Edge browser is now available on Android, iOS and Windows 10.

Microsoft Edge browser was introduced back in 2015 with the release of the popular operating system, Windows 10. The web browser has not been used much by users as they usually tend to lean on towards third-party browsers like Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and more. With the new Chromium-based Edge browser, Microsoft aims to change that forever.

Microsoft launched the beta version of the new Edge browser last year and now earlier this year the stable release was made available to the public. However, even with the stable release out, the users had to download the application and install it manually to update the old Edge browser on their Windows PC.

Now, the company has added the new Edge browser to the Windows Update. This means the browser will automatically arrive on your Windows 10 PC once you update. You can check for the latest updates by heading over to Settings > Update & Security > Check for updates.

Do note that installing Chromium Edge using Windows Update will replace the old Edge browser. Also, once the browser is updated via Windows update, you will not be able to go back to the old Edge browser.

Microsoft Internet Explorer was hated by many and even the Edge browser was not on par with the likes of Mozilla Firefox, Safari and more. Now, the new Edge browser is based on Chromium, which means it is going to borrow a lot of features from Google Chrome. All this comes in while promising a better battery life on laptops and lower RAM consumption.

