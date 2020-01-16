Microsoft Edge Chromium browser launched on Windows and macOS: What it is? How to download and more

Microsoft Chromium Edge is finally out of its beta stage.

Microsoft has announced the launch of its new Chromium-based Edge browser today. The browser has been in a beta stage for quite some time now and the company is now finally rolling out the stable version starting today. The new web browser offers built-in tracking protection, new collections feature and even an Internet Explorer mode for businesses. Since it is based on the Chromium platform, even Google Chrome users will not have any problem at making the switch. Here's how you can download the web browser on your PC.

Before we begin with the process, it is important to know what devices are supported as of now. Microsoft has surprisingly added Windows 7 to the list alongside Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. The new web browser is also available on Apple's macOS. As for smartphones, the Microsoft Edge Chromium browser is available on both iOS and Android platforms. While others will need to download the browser manually, Microsoft has plans to replace the regular Edge browser on Windows 10 with the new Edge Chromium browser in the coming months.

Also, it is worth noting that many of the Google Chrome features are not available on the Edge browser yet. These missing features include basics like history sync and extension sync. However, things like favourites, settings, contact info and password sync are available. As the browser is built on the Chromium platform, even the Chrom extensions are supported on the new browser.

How to download the browser on Windows or macOS?

Head over to the Microsoft Edge website

Make sure the correct OS is selected

Hit the download option

Click on "Accept & Download" to start downloading the file

Once downloaded, open the file

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation

How to download the browser on Android or iOS?

Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone

Search for Microsoft Edge

Download and install the application

On both PC and smartphone, once you log-in to your Google account, all your Chrome data will be synced. As mentioned above, only your favourites, settings, contact info and passwords will sync for now. Microsoft is working on adding history sync and extension sync support.