Micromax teases In smartphone series design ahead of November 3 launch: See design

Image Source : MICROMAX INDIA/TWITTER Micromax In series design leaked

Micromax will soon release the new In smartphone series in India as a comeback in the mobile game and to support the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision. Now, prior to the launch event scheduled for November 3, the Indian company has teased the forthcoming Micromax smartphones telling us how they may look like. Read on to know more about the upcoming phones.

Micromax In phones' design leaked

Micromax has recently posted a teaser video on Twitter giving us a glimpse of the rear panel of the upcoming In phones. The video, with the tagline 'India's X-Factor Is In' suggests that the In smartphones are likely to get a glossy back with an 'X' pattern. The bottom part has the 'In' branding. The design looks similar to the one we have seen on the Honor 'X' devices such as the Honor 8X or the Honor 9X. However, other design details remain unknown.

The company is expected to launch two smartphones at the launch: the Micromax In 1 and the Micromax In 1a. But, we don't know whether or not both devices will feature the rear panel design.

India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LkMt3FGzjF — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 28, 2020

As for the specs, the company has confirmed that it has partnered with MediaTek and the phones will get a MediaTek Helio G35 and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. However, there is no word on which phone will get what. According to the rumours, the In 1 is expected to get the MediaTek Helio G35 professor and 2GB of RAM/ It could come with dual rear cameras (12MP, 2MP) and an 8MP front camera. The In 1a could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, have 4GB of RAM, and three rear cameras (13MP, 5MP, 2MP) along with a 13MP front snapper.

India is gearing up to game on with the ultimate performance. And we have the perfect processor for that. Share the screenshot to tell us which one you think it is. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon.#MicromaxIsBack #INForIndia pic.twitter.com/g4EoKHN7Pr — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 27, 2020

Both devices are expected to get a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, and run stock Android, version 10. While pricing details remain unknown, the Micromax In series could fall between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 15,000.

As not all details are available at the time of writing, we need to wait until we get more information on the same. Hence, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage