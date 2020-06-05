Mi Notebook Horizon Edition teased ahead of India launch, key features revealed

Image Source : MANU KUMAR JAIN / TWITTER Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is arriving soon in India.

Xiaomi started teasing the launch of a laptop a few days ago. The company soon announced the launch date for the Mi Laptop, which is set for June 11. Now, the company has revealed the packaging of the product showing off the branding and some of the key features of the upcoming laptop.

According to the new teasers, the laptop will be branded as Mi Notebook when it arrives in India. Also, there will be a Mi Notebook Horizon Edition as seen in the picture above. Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain and Marketing Head Anuj Sharma have tweeted images of receiving the Mi Notebook.

Apart from the branding, the teasers also give us a hint at the key features of the upcoming laptop. The image clearly shows that the laptop will feature DTS audio and 10-hour battery life. The popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal, suggests the Horizon Edition Mi Notebook will boast a 14-inch Horizon Edge bezel-less display and an SSD storage.

Xiaomi has previously shared a teaser video that suggested Mi Notebook will come with 12-hour battery life. This could mean that the special edition is taking a hit on the battery life in order to offer more features or a performance boost. The company has also said that the upcoming laptop will have “one of the highest” screen-to-body ratios and feature slim bezels.

While the company has managed to build up the hype among the fans, a lot of features are still unknown. The company might disclose some of the other features ahead of the launch itself. However, to know more about the laptop, we will need to wait for the launch, which is set for June 11.

