Mi Band 5 to come with NFC support

Xiaomi is reportedly working on the successor of the Mi Band 4 which was launched in China in June this year, the company is expected to come with the new Mi Band 5 around the same time next year. While there hasn’t been any information about the gadget, officially from the Chinese manufacturer, reports coming to suggest the new generation of the fitness tracking device will come with NFC and microphone support. Xiaomi had introduced its Mi Band 4 with NFC and microphone support in its Chinese version, but the feature was missing on devices being sold outside the Chinese market.

The Mi Band 5 is being developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with Huami. Talking about their collaborating with Xiaomi, CEO of Huami, Wang Huang said that his company was co-working on multiple projects in partnership with Xiaomi. The new Mi Band 5 will come with advanced features and will be more durable than its predecessor.

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi had introduced its Mi Band 4 in India last month, talking about the specifications of the device, the Mi Band 4 comes with 0.95 inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 240x120 pixel resolution. A special coating on the display protects it's from fingerprint marks on the screen. The device gets power from a 135 mAH battery that the device comes with according to Mi the Mi band 4 can last up to 20 days on a single full charge. The device also comes with a 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor that keeps a 24x7 monitoring of your heart rate and is capable of monitoring your exercise activities. The Mi Band 4 was also the first Mi Band device which was equipped to identify and monitor your swimming strokes.

(With IANS inputs)