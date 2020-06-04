Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to watch June Lunar Eclipse online, take photos on Android, iOS?

Image Source : PIXABAY Lunar Eclipse 2020

After the first Lunar Eclipse 2020 that occurred back in January, the second Lunar Eclipse of this year is soon to take place. We will witness the penumbral Lunar Eclipse on June 5 and June 6. To recall, the January Lunar Eclipse was also a penumbral one, which means the moon's path moves through earth's outer part of its shadow, called the penumbra. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Lunar Eclipse and how you can watch it online.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: What is it, Where to watch?

The penumbral Lunar Eclipse of June is said to darken the strawberry moon on June 5 and June 6. A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the sun and the moon and blocks the sunlight towards the moon. There are three types of Lunar Eclipses based on how the earth, sun and moon are aligned: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the earth, moon and sun aren't perfectly aligned. The penumbral Lunar Eclipse is often deemed as a full moon due to the faint colour of the penumbra as compared to the earth's shadow umbra.

As per timeanddate.com, the June Lunar Eclipse can be seen from Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa, South/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica. It will take place at 11:15 pm IST on June 5, reach its maximum capacity at 12:54 am on June 6, and will end at 2:34 am on June 6.

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to take pictures on Android, iOS?

You can follow simple steps to take beautiful pictures of the upcoming Lunar Eclipse 2020:

Ensure you a tripod for stable and better shots

Choose a location from where you view the Lunar Eclipse with ease and clarity

Make sure you are taking the picture or recording the video at the highest resolution for the maximum clarity

Go for the HDR mode in the camera app

Do not zoom as the images can get grainy

Do not use the flashlight and set the exposure on your own

Select the pro mode for better images

Take various shots of the moon from different angles and choose the ones you like later

Edit the images with photo editors such as Snapseed, Lightroom, or any other for a visually-appealing output

