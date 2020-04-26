LG Velvet with Snapdragon 765 launching on May 7

LG Velvet smartphone to launch on May 7.

South Korean tech giant LG has announced that its upcoming smartphone Velvet is all set to launch on May 7 through an online event. LG will livestream the launch of the LG Velvet on YouTube and Facebook.

Ahead of official launch a specifications sheet that is believed to be of the LG Velvet has surfaced on South Korean forums Meeco.kr. The details available on the specs sheet suggest that the LG Velvet would come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48MP primary sensor.

It would also feature an 8MP secondary sensor, paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies, there would be the 16M camera sensor at the front. The device will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack along with stereo speakers and the USB Type-C port is located at the bottom. Interestingly, the SIM card slot is situated at the top edge.

The device appears to have 128GB of onboard storage that would support expansion up to 2TB via microSD card slot and at least an 8GB RAM option. The company confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 5G 765 processor, which is a step down from Qualcomm''s current flagship, the Snapdragon 865.

