LG introduces Velvet smartphone with different design: Price, features and more

After various official teasers, LG has finally introduced its new Velvet smartphone as part of its new mid-range smartphone series in South Korea. The smartphone comes with a couple of highlights such as 5G support, a new design that the company plans to follow for more devices, and more. Read on to know all about the new LG smartphone.

LG Velvet Features, Specifications

The LG Velvet smartphone features a different design, as announced previously. It features three rear cameras aligned individually and vertically. The rear cameras are arranged in descending order to form the sight of falling raindrops The back and front of the smartphone feature the '3D Arc Design' for symmetrically curved edges. The smartphone comes in Illusion Sunset, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Aurora White colour options.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a notch in the middle. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the device has three rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, 5MP depth sensor). The one at the front stands at 16MP.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless charging. It runs Android 10 with LG's custom UI on top. Additionally, the smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor, a stylus, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and a 3.5amm audio jack.

LG Velvet Price, Availability

The LG Velvet smartphone comes with a price tag of KRW 899,800 (around Rs, 55,000). The South Korean company will sell the smartphone in major markets. However, there is no word on its availability in India.

