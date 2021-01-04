LG truly wireless earbuds with self-sanitizing technology launched in India: Price, features

Image Source : LG LG truly wireless earbuds with self-sanitizing technology launched in India.

LG Electronics on Monday announced the launch of its 'Tonefree' truly wireless earbuds lineup. As of now, the company is offering two variants under this segment, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6, with a starting price tag of Rs 24,990. Interestingly enough, the earbuds come with a UV nano charging cradle with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds, eliminating 99.9 per cent bacteria while charging.

"The HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 from the latest LG Tonefree range feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company and LG's trusted partner in delivering superior sound. Powered by Digital Signal Processing, a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years, the LG Tonefree FN7 not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers but also delivers vocals with pristine clarity, completely immersing the listener," the company said in a statement.

Accessible through the LG Tonefree app available for both Android and iOS devices. The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor the charging levels and UVnano status.

According to the company, the earbuds have been engineered to fit comfortably in the ears with head-centred weight distribution that helps them stay snug and secure along with flexible, medical-grade ear gels that conform to the ear shape. The FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), specially engineered to reduce high-frequency noise encountered on a daily basis.

(with IANS inputs)