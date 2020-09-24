LG's new K42, K52, K62 budget smartphones brings premium features for users

Image Source : LG New LG K smartphones

LG has expanded its budgte K series with the launch of three new smartphones: the LG K42, the LG K52, and the LG K62. All three smartphones have the punch-hole display, quad rear cameras, and the wave pattern design as their primary attractions. Read on to know more about the new LG smartphones.

LG K62 Features, Speciifications

The LG K62 is the eldeest one out of the three smartphones and comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display with a middle punch hole and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 2TB via a memory card.

Camera-wise, there are quad rear cameras rated at 48MP (primary camera), 5MP (ultra-wide lens), 2MP (macro lens) and 2MP (depth sensor). The front camera is confirmed at 28MP. The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. Additionally, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, LG 3D Sound Engine, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. MIL-STD 810G compliance, and a Google Assistant button. It comes in White and Sky Blue colour options.

LG K52 Features, Specifications

The LG K52 features most of the specifications as the LG K62. Except, it gets a 13MP front camera instead of a 28MP one and 64GB of internal storage instead of 128GB of storage. The rest of the specs remain the same. It gets a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display, a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, quad rear cameras (48MP, 5MP, 2MP, 2MP), a 4,000mAh battery, Android 10 OS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a Google Assistant button, LG 3D Sound Engine, MIL-STD 810G Compliance. It comes in White, Blue, and Red colour variants.

LG K42 Features, Specifications

The LG K42 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display with a punch hole in the middle. It is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It gets two storage options: 32GB nad 64GB. On the camera front, there are four rear cameras: a 13MP main camera, an 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera stands at 8MP.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 with QOS on top. It supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, Google Assistant button, LG 3D Sound Engine, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and MIL-STD 810G compliance. It comes in Green / Gray / Red / Sky Blue colours.

The LG K42, K52 and K62 will be available to buy in Europe, starting next month, followed by Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. However, there is no word on the pricing details and their availability in India.

