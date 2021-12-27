LG Display set to show-off transparent OLED screens at CES 2022

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE-CES CES -LG Display

Highlights Concepts named as the OLED shelf combines two 55-inch screens placed one on top of the other

Smart Window is another concept that replaces traditional window panes with an OLED screen

These are concepts and not meant for commercial sale

LG Display, LG's concept arm that creates concepts for other companies, showed off more use cases for its line of transparent OLED screens. The screens are expected to be showcased at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

One of the concepts named as the OLED shelf combines two 55-inch screens placed one on top of the other. They are designed to be used on a shelf and can play media or can display art. The screens could be controlled individually to play different media at the same time. Users can even keep the screens stay on for displaying their favourite artwork.

On the other hand, Shopping Managing Showcase has been designed and meant to liven up the experience of walk-in stores. For example, customers can use the screens to display items on sale. A larger version of the same concept called Show Window uses four transparent OLED screens for showcasing text, ads and even personalised messages.

Smart Window is another concept that replaces traditional window panes with an OLED screen which could be used for meetings, entertainment and even for projection.

The thing to keep in mind here is that these are concepts and not meant for commercial sale.