Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021 and more Android tablets launched in India: Check price, specifications

Lenovo has just announced the launch of their new Android tablet lineup, which includes the Yoga Pad Pro, Pad Pro 2021, Pad Plus and Lenovo Pad. The tablets have currently been launched only in China and they are expected to make their way to other markets soon. With the new lineup, the company wants to take up the market share that is currently being dominated by Apple and Samsung.

Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro

The flagship top of the line tablet is the Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro and it has been launched in China at a price of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 37,500). The tablet sports a 13-inch 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 based ZUI 12.5.

On the optics front, the tablet features an 8-megapixel front camera. All of this is backed by a massive 10,200mAh battery that claims to last for up to 8.5 hours of continuous video playback.

Lenovo Pad Pro 2021

Lenovo Pad Pro 2021 has been launched in China at a price of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 39,700). It sports an 11.5-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support. This one is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based ZUI 12.5.

In terms of optics, the tablet features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field-of-view. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel RGB sensor and an 8-megapixel IR sensor. All of this is backed by an 8,600mAh battery that claims to last for up to 15 hours of video playback.