Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, Yoga Duet 7i detachable PCs launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo has announced the launch of its premium detachable PCs - the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3. Weighing at just 1.16 kg the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth keyboard to enable freestyle working mode, along with an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing and switching into drafting mode.

This ultra-thin detachable 2-in-1 allows users to choose between the tablet mode, with or without a kickstand; and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard.

It includes an array of smart features such as the Lenovo Voice Assistant, more secure facial login via the infrared (IR)camera with Windows Hello, and intelligent presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix to help protect the screen from shoulder-surfing neighbours.

The Yoga Duet 7i comes with a rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen which has a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.

This premium and portable device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics and features Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision. It has a 13-inch, crystal clear IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB for a dazzling colour gamut at 450 nits bright. It also offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life which is optimized by artificial intelligence for up to 20 percent extended battery life with the Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature.

As for the IdeaPad Duet 3, it also comes with a detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard, and a folio kickstand supporting Lenovo Digital Pen for seamless note-taking. Its small size and lightweight dress make it ideal for students and go-getters who need a full-function PC but want to travel light.

It is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and Intel UHD graphics, with up to 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 7 hours of battery life.

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be exclusively available on Lenovo.com and Amazon.in, at a price of Rs. 79,999. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, on the other hand, will be available at Rs. 29,999 via Lenovo.com and online partner platforms. The products are set to go on sale starting July 12, 12 Noon onwards.