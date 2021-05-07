Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo's upcoming Android tablet might support HDMI input.

Lenovo is reportedly working on a new Android-powered tablet that will come with support for HDMI input. The company teased a tablet that has a dedicated HDMI input port. The device is shown clearly being used as a larger screen for a docked Nintendo Switch, 9To5Google reported, citing a Weibo post.

The post was sent from the Lenovo Yoga account, heavily implying it will be a part of that device lineup. This also tells us that, likely, this is the same "Yoga X" device that was leaked about a year ago with the use case of an external monitor being explicitly mentioned at the time, the report said.

There have been quite a few tablets with some form of HDMI output, but input is almost unheard of for Android tablets. A recent report suggested that the company is reportedly working on another such high-end Android tablet.

Lenovo Notebook Product Manager Lin Lin posted a 'Settings' page screenshot of an upcoming Lenovo tablet. The picture reveals some of the key specs of this product. The tablet is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. This chipset will be coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

As per the report, the tablet will run ZUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It will also have support for 'Lenovo One', which is similar to HUAWEI Multi-Screen Collaboration and Xiaomi Device Control.

(with IANS inputs)