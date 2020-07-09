Lava Z61 Pro is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone priced at just Rs 5,774

Image Source : LAVA Lava Z61 Pro features an 8MP camera at the back.

Lava, the Indian smartphone manufacturer, has just launched the entry-level Z61 Pro smartphone in India. The Lava Z61 Pro is a made in India smartphone that has dropped just at the right time considering people have been emotional about Indian products lately due to the tensions between India and China.

Lava Z61 Pro is priced at Rs. 5,774. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Blue and Amber Red colour options. The entry-level smartphone will be made available via both online and offline retailers.

As for the specifications, the Lava Z61 Pro sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The dual-SIM handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB using the microSD card slot. All of this is backed by a 3,100mAh battery.

On the optics front, the entry-level smartphone features an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. In terms of the camera features, the Lava Z61 Pro comes with Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode.

Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International, said, “As an Indian brand, we want to bring product propositions for every segment of the society. The Lava Z61 Pro is a truly ‘Made in India’ smartphone. It offers not just a seamless performance but also a very attractive look in the entry-level segment. It is the perfect phone to meet your entertainment needs and make you feel #ProudlyIndian.”

Coming to the connectivity options, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG and a micro USB port. Interestingly, the phone also comes with a face-unlock feature, which Lava claims can unlock the handset in just 0.60 seconds.

