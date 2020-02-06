Thursday, February 06, 2020
     
Lava launches Z53 in India for Rs 4,829: See features, specifications and more

Indian company Lava has unveiled a new budget smartphone-- the Lava Z3. Read on to know the price, features and specifications

New Delhi Published on: February 06, 2020 18:47 IST
Domestic smartphone manufacturer Lava on Thursday launched its budget smartphone -- the LAVA Z53 in the country for Rs 4,829.

The smartphone comes with a special offer wherein Reliance Jio users will receive an instant cashback of Rs 1,200 and an additional 50 GB data when they buy the device.

"Lava Z53 comes with a bigger screen and great battery backup which makes it a perfect choice for the first-time smartphone users. With this smartphone, we aim to serve customers better in Tier II and Tier III cities of the country as we have deep penetration there," Tejinder Singh, Head Product, Lava International, said in a statement.

On the camera front, the Lava Z53 offers 8MP primary camera with LED flash and 5 MP front camera with soft flash.

The dual nano sim handset comes with a dedicated MicroSD card slot allowing users to surf the internet through one 4G SIM and simultaneously receive VoLTE calls on the other.

