Lava Flip feature phone introduced in India: Price, features, specifications

Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Monday launched a feature phone 'Lava Flip' with an iconic flip design for just Rs 1,640. The feature phone is available in two colours -- red and blue -- across outlets and will soon be available on Flipkart and Amazon.

"This modern-day feature phone not only looks spectacular but also offers an array of interesting features which makes it a perfect blend of style and functionality. We are confident that Lava Flip will appeal to both young and old generations alike," Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International Limited, said in a statement.

Lava Flip comes with a 2.4-inch display along with a polycarbonate body and an expandable memory of up to 32GB. The phone is military-grade certified and comes with a premium 360-degree transparent packaging.

Lava Flip supports dual SIM and is embedded with a 1200mAh Li-ion battery supported with the super-battery mode which lasts up to three days on a single charge. The phone features a VGA camera, blink call notification LED on the top and also provides a provision of auto call recording.

The device is equipped to support incoming texts in 22 languages and also enables users to type in seven languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.

The other features of the phone include an Instant Torch, Wireless FM with recording, number talker and contact icons. Additionally, Lava offers a special 1-year replacement promise on the phone which the users can avail at any service centre.

