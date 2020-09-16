Jio introduces new Rs. 598 prepaid Cricket plan to offer free IPL 2020 live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar

Image Source : PTI New Rs. 598 Jio prepaid plan

Reliance Jio has introduced a new Cricket plan -- the Rs. 598 prepaid plan -- that will provide users with free IPL 2020 live streaming and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription along with several other benefits. The new plan joins the existing Rs. 499, Rs. 777, Rs. 401. and Rs. 2,599 plans that offer the IPL 2020 streaming and Disney+ Hotstar. Read on to know more about the new plan.

Jio Rs. 598 Cricket plan: Benefits, Validity

The new Rs. 598 plan will allow users to view IPL 2020 matches live and get 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar free. It offers 2GB of 4G data per day and comes with a validity of 56 days. This totals up the data to 112GB throughout the validity period. It also includes free unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, free FUP of 2,000 minutes for calls made to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMSs a day, and access to a variety of Jio apps.

There are more prepaid plans similar to the Rs. 598 pack. The Rs. 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB of 4G data a day (additionally 6GB on top of it), free Jio-to-Jio calling, FUP of 1000 minutes for non-Jio numbers, 100 SMSs a day, and Jio apps' access for 28 days. The Rs. 777 prepaid pack provides 1.5GB of data per day with additional 5GB of data, 100 SMSs a day, free Jio-to-Jio calls, FUP of 3,000 minutes for other networks, and complimentary Jio apps for a validity of 84 days. Lastly, the Rs. 2,599 is an annual plan that offers 2GB data/day with 10GB of extra data, free Jio-to-Jio calls, FUP of 10,000 minutes for calls made to other networks, free 100 SMSs a day, and access to Jio apps for 365 days.

Additionally, the Jio Cricket plans include the Rs. 499 data pack that offers 1.5GB of 4G data per day and access to Jio apps for 56 days. There are more data add-on packs, namely, the Rs. 1,208 one, the Rs. 1,206 one, the Rs. 1,004 one, and the Rs. 612 one. You can visit the Jio website or the MyJio app to select the plan of your choice.

