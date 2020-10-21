Jio attains 1Gbps 5G speeds in trials as part of Jio, Qualcomm collaboration: Know details

Image Source : GOOGLE Jio smartphone to arrive soon

Reliance Jio has collaborated with Qualcomm for new developments in 5G and faster adoption of 5G infrastructure and services in India. This is a part of various collaborations Qualcomm is getting its foot in with various telecom operators around the world for the same purpose. To recall, Qualcomm recently invested in Jio Platforms for 5G in India. Read on to know more about the new development.

Jio gets 1Gbps 5G speeds

Jio has also announced that it was able to achieve 1Gbps of 5G speed on the Jio 5GNR solution with the use of Qualcomm's 5G RAN Platforms. This is to showcase Jio's potential in 5G and marks India's entry into the Gigabit 5G NR product portfolio.

The 5G network will provide users with faster internet speeds, low latency communications, and other enhanced experiences across smartphones, laptops, AR/VR devices, and IoT products.

Mathew Oommen, President, Reliance Jio Infocomm, said, "We are excited about working with Qualcomm Technologies in developing new generation cloud-native 5G RAN technology that is truly open and software-defined. The development of secure RAN solutions with Qualcomm Technologies combined with Jio Platforms and scale provides the ideal combination for local manufacturing and for accelerating the realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat for an inclusive 5G nation."

Jio has been a company that changed the way we consume 4G today. With 5GNR solutions, it aims to move in the same direction and provide an advanced ecosystem of carrier-grade software-based RAN solutions for 5G for all in the country.

This new development also brings the Jio 5G smartphone closer to its launch. For those who don't know, Jio is expected to introduce an Android smartphone that could be priced at Rs. 3,000. The phone will support 5G and is expected to compete with Xiaomi, Realme, and more with its pricing and 5G support. The phone is expected to become a hit, much like it did with the 4G feature phones and 4G bundles with them.

