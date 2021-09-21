Jio Emergency Data Loan facility: How to avail emergency data

Follow us on How to avail emergency data loan on Jio.

Reliance Jio has an 'Emergency Data Loan' facility that offers its prepaid users instant data on loan, which they can pay later. The new Emergency Data Loan facility provides the flexibility of 'Recharge Now and Pay Later' functionality to Jio subscribers who run out of their high-speed daily data quota and are unable to recharge immediately due to various reasons.

The new service will offer a simple yet powerful solution to these users, ensuring continuity of seamless high-speed data experience. The emergency data loan service can be availed through MyJio App.

Jio ‘Emergency Data Loan’: How to avail this facility via MyJio App

Open MyJio App on your mobile phone.

Go to the ‘Menu’ option.

Now, tap on the ‘Emergency Data Loan’ option.

Click 'Proceed' on the emergency data loan banner.

Now, tap on the ‘Get Emergency Data’ option.

Click on the ‘Activate now’ option to get the emergency loan benefit.

Jio Emergency Data Loan: Price, data limit

The Jio prepaid users can borrow up to 5 emergency data loan packs of 1 GB each (valued Rs 11 per pack). The maximum lending amount is Rs 55 or 5 packs.

Jio Emergency Data Loan: Payment process

Open MyJio App on your mobile phone and go to the ‘menu’ on the top left of the page.

Tap on the ‘Emergency Data Loan’ under mobile services.

Now, click ‘Proceed’ on the emergency data loan banner.

Select Pay for ‘Emergency data Loan’ option. The total loan amount reflected for payment.

Select any online payment mode for the data loan.

It should be noted that the Emergency Data Loan facility can be used again and the counter for the new service auto resets to 5.