Tired of hearing Jio, Airtel Coronavirus warning? Here’s how you can avoid it

Ever since Coronavirus has entered India, we are going to every extent to remain safe from catching it and falling ill. These efforts also involve some on the part of the Indian Government. Due to this, telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel, and even BSNL has enabled a caller tune that now plays a Coronavirus warning, thus, spreading awareness about it.

However, it tends to get downright annoying each time you make a call, especially when it is an emergency call. Read on to know as to how you can avoid the Coronavirus pre-calls.

How to avoid Jio, Airtel, BSNL Coronavirus warning?

While making a call to a Jio, Airtel or BSNL number, a Coronavirus warning plays instead of the default ringtone in the country. If you wish to surpass the long Coronavirus message, you need to follow this simple trick:

Make a call to the desired person

As soon as you hear the Coronavirus message, reach out for your keypad and press 1

Pressing 1 will skip the Coronavirus warning message and the ringer tone will play as usual

To clear the mist, the aforementioned hack isn't a one-time thing. Each time you make a call, you have to perform the trick to bypass the Coronavirus warning on Jio, Airtel, and BSNL networks. Additionally, there could be times when the hack might not work and the message will continue to play.

Jio, Airtel Coronavirus message

As a reminder, the Coronavirus message on Jio, Airtel, and BSNL networks start off coughing and talks about the Coronavirus outbreak. While creating awareness about it, the message also mentions some safety measures people can take to stay safe from Coronavirus.

Additionally, it recommends people to visit the nearest health centre if they see signs of Coronavirus.

