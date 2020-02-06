This brand took old smartphones and produced jewellery, ideal for Valentine’s

Jewellery from old smartphones

Valentine’s Day is just a week away and it gets mandatory to scroll through gifting options one wants to give for the day of love. Since jewellery is one of the safest options, gifting real ones can put a hole in your pockets. However, this brand can help you a bit and provide affordable jewellery made from old smartphones. Read on to find out more.

Jewellery made from old smartphones

A brand called NOWA (stands for No Waste) is helping us and the environment big time. It is producing sustainable jewellery from old smartphones, which otherwise would have been dumped and produced loads of e-waste.

NOWA collaborated with electronics company Back Market and launched a sustainable jewellery line called G.OLD. The companies take old smartphones, use the precious metals in them (gold, silver, copper) and bring forth reasonable and sustainable jewellery.

You might be wondering how an old smartphone can get you precious metal jewellery. You should know that smartphones are made of such metals and NOWA uses them to produce something useful.

The companies’ main aim is to lessen the production of e-waste or electronic waste. For those who don’t know, around 50 million tons of e-waste is produced every year and most of it isn’t even properly recycled.

The sustainable jewellery starts from Euros 39.95 (around Rs. 3,130)). Sadly, it isn’t available in India. However, if you are interested, you can email the request to them and it could be soon available for worldwide shipping.

As a piece of advice, do not throw away your old smartphone. You can either sell it to someone in need or give it away on a refurbished market so that it can be reused.

Latest technology news