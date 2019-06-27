Image Source : TWITTER/JBLSOUNDIN JBL launches its new audio line-up in India

Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN, owned by South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics, on Thursday introduced its Endurance PEAK headphones for Rs 12,599 in India.

The company also unveiled its sweat proof JBL Endurance RUNBT in the country for Rs 3,199.

"The new Endurance PEAK and RUNBT are specifically crafted to ensure a non stop dose of JBL signature sound in a compact and sporty design. Consumers with an active lifestyle are constantly looking for high quality wireless headphones and these two products are specially made to help in intense workouts and training sessions," Pradeep Chaudhry, Country Manager, HARMAN India, said in a statement.

The audio equipment major announced extending its partnership with Olympic medallist and badminton ace PV Sindhu as its brand ambassador until 2020.

She was roped in to endorse the company's range of sports earphones in India last year.

"This range is perfect for sports and music lovers who don't want to miss out on their favourite tunes while training," Sindhu said.

Both the devices would be available at www.JBL.com and retail stores, including 350 Samsung brand stores, starting Friday.