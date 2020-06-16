JBL elevates gaming experience with Quantum Range headset in India

Image Source : JBL JBL launches a new range of gaming headphones in India.

Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN, owned by tech major Samsung, on Tuesday launched its first-ever JBL gaming headset range in India designed exclusively for gamers at an affordable starting price of Rs 3,999.

The new range includes seven headset models available from wired to wireless and affordable to professional level, the range includes options for both casual and competitive gamers.

"The QuantumSURROUND technology is one of the most advanced technologies available for gaming headsets that is engineered to outperform most other spatial sound tech offerings in the world." Vikram Kher, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said in a statement.

The flagship JBL Quantum ONE is built exclusively with JBL QuantumSPHERE 360 sound technology.

This feature uses proprietary algorithms and integrated head tracking sensors, so competitive gamers can hear enemies and movements around them like never before.

The JBL Quantum 300, JBL Quantum 400, JBL Quantum 600 and JBL Quantum 800 feature the newest JBL QuantumSURROUND sound technology powered by the JBL QuantumENGINE PC software.

This allows gamers to experience virtual worlds in added dimensions by adding the height channels that replicate a much wider, realistic spatial soundstage to facilitate next-gen cinematic game immersion, the company said in a statement.

All headsets in the JBL Quantum Range have multi-platform capabilities for seamless connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile and VR.

The launch follows the announcement of the JBL's association with lifestyle power brand and gaming organisation ‘100 Thieves', bringing on board some of the top competitive global gamers in the industry.

