Itel launches new 43-inch and 55-inch Smart TVs in India: Price, features

Itel has announced the launch of its 4K Android TVs range in India. The new Itel TVs come in 43-inch and 55-inch sizes. The new television models named G4334IE and G5534IE are designed to elevate the home entertainment experience with a Bigger, Brighter, and Better viewing experience. The smart TVs are priced at Rs. 32,999 for the 43-inch variant and Rs. 46,999 for the 55-inch version.

The new G Series 4K Smart TV additions are equipped with superior features that will make everyday entertainment better for consumers. The 4K UHD TVs offer a better resolution and come packed with an Ultra Bright Display, 24W speaker, latest Android 10 OS, Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and more storage for a superior entertainment experience.

A powerful chipset from MediaTek supported by ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali G52 GPU ensures glitch-free picture clarity.

The Itel G4334IE and G5534IE 4K UHD televisions under the G-series are designed to redefine the TV viewing experience by providing a bigger screen size, premium design, and better technology.

The new range of 4K Android TVs offer a better viewing experience with 4K UHD resolution, 400nits brightness, frameless design, A+ grade panel and ultra-slim body bringing a cinematic experience in the comfort of home. The vast 178º viewing angle allows clear picture from any corner of the room. On the software front, it runs on Android 10.0 and comes with Google Play Store access.

There is also Google Assistant and built-in Chromecast support. The device has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. Designed for a cinematic audio experience, it is packed with Dolby Audio and two 12W speakers. On the connectivity front, it comes with built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0 support to enable a connected smart home experience as well.

The Itel G-series TV range is available in two categories - 2K models and 4K models - across different sizes from 32-inch to 55-inch.