iTel introduces IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker in India: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : ITEL iTel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker

iTel has introduced a new Bluetooth speaker -- the IBS-10 -- under the iTel Smart Gadget portfolio in India. The new Bluetooth speaker by the company falls in the budget segment and has a portable design. Read on to know more about it.

iTel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker Features, Specifications, Price

The iTel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker is a lightweight one with a high-quality stereo sound output of 10W and extra stability. It gets its fuel from a 1,500mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

The portable speaker supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, Aux connectivity and, even T-Card support. It comes with a play/pause button and a volume button that can also reset the Bluetooth pairing.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Arijeet Talaptra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “Aligned with the brand positioning of ‘Making Every Moment Magical’, these new Smart Gadget additions to the existing Audio range aims to fuel the aspirations of both aspirers and minimalist set of consumers to live life uninterrupted enjoying every moment. With an evolving lifestyle and increasing demand for superior quality and portable audio devices in the entry-level segment, we are certain to address the needs of our consumers with these additions to the portfolio.”

Additionally, the IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker comes with wireless FM radio support and comes in a single Black colour. The IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 1,299 and comes with a 12-month warranty.

In addition to this, iTel has introduced the iTel IEP 24 Earphones for. 279. The in-ear wired earphones come with zero sound leakage and support HD quality sound for a better music streaming.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage