itel A25 with 3,020mAh battery, Android 9 Pie launched at just Rs. 3,999

Itel A25 comes with a 3,020mAh battery.

itel mobiles India has just launched a new entry-level smartphone dubbed Itel A25. The key features of the smartphone include the 3,020mAh battery, HD display, affordable price tag and more. Priced at under Rs. 5,000, the smartphone will be available via offline channels across India. While it can be a great smartphone for the first time smartphone users, it can also act as a great secondary device.

The itel A25 is priced at Rs. 3,999 and at that price it also offers features like face unlock, multi-language support, Google Lens, Dual 4G VoLTE, Android Pie 9.0 (Go Edition) OS and much more.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit said, “The vast populace in the rural hinterland is the bedrock of growing consumption. They are exposed to trendy technological advancements and thereby aspire to acquire technologically advanced phones that suits their pocket. itel believes in fuelling the aspiration of this segment by empowering them with accessible and affordable smartphones.”

Itel A25 runs on a 1.4GHz Quad-Core processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.

In the camera segment, the Itel A25 sports a 5-megapixel camera at the back with an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 2-megapixel selfie shooter with a soft flash.

The itel A25 will be available across all offline outlets at a price of Rs. 3,999. The smartphone will come in three colour variants, Gradation Blue, Sea Blue and Purple.