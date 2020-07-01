Image Source : GOOGLE Is Gmail down in India? Users take it to twitter to complain about the problem

Gmail Down: Users across India and a few other countries have been lately complaining about issues related to Gmail as well as other Google services. While a lot of people are still able to use the services without any interruption, there are people who have been complaining about the issue. The users are annoyed right now and they are taking the issue to Twitter to report it to the masses.

Additionally, the popular website Down Detector is also showing an outage of the Gmail app and website in India. According to the website, over 250 users have already reported about the issue nationwide. The issues started to rise at around 4:45 PM today.

The website also claims that over 62 percent of the users are unable to login to their Gmail accounts. While 33 percent of the users are unable to open the website, the other 4 percent are not able to receive any email or messages.

Here's how people are reacting on Twitter:

Gmail is Down & everyone is coming to Twitter to plead 😝#gmaildown pic.twitter.com/B46aZ0N82V — Aman Kumar (@explorewithaman) July 1, 2020

Seems like GMAIL is Down for Android and Web, saying Server is Down & Not Responding, can it be Attack or is it a Situation?@YourAnonCentral @fs0c131y @cyfirma @gmail #GmailDown #GmailIsDown #Gmail — Fresh Founder (@fresh_founder) July 1, 2020

Gmail down?

Not working for me. Website is also not working.

Can anyone cross check?

.#Gmail #Gmaildown — Shubham (Techbloat) (@shubhamdutt13) July 1, 2020

Alongside the Gmail app, the other Google services including Google Analytics, Google Drive, Google Docs and more are also showing signs of trouble to a lot of users across the globe.

Google is working on a fix and the services should start working normally in some time.

