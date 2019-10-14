How to download IRCTC mobile app, how to use IRCTC app to book train tickets

IRCTC mobile app

IRCTC made life of the common Indian Railway user very easy with its facilities and we could now just sit back and book our train tickets from our computers and phone. Though the IRCTC was often under fire for its website performance in the past, the new and improved version of the website and mobile application of the website has made train ticket booking very convenient for Indian Railway customers. In case you still haven't used or downloaded the IRCTC app we bring a guide for you on how to download IRCTC app and use this amazing application on your phone:

IRCTC mobile app, IRCTC website: Book Train Tickets

To use the IRCTC app to book your train tickets you need to follow the mentioned steps

Login on irctc.co.in on your mobile/computer or you can even download the IRCTC app

Step 1 Open Google Play Store on your Android Phone

Step 2 Search for IRCTC in the search bar option

Step 3 Click on Install

Step 4 Open the app on your phone and log in with your credential

Step 5 Click plan my journey under 'Train Ticketing'

Step 6 Select the journey date and train number to check the ticket availability and continue booking

Step 7 Fill in the passenger details and mobile no.

Step 8 Proceed to the payments, you can use your net banking, cards, E-wallet and UPI to book tickets through the IRCTC app without the need to stand in a queue

After booking confirmation, users will be sent an mail and a text message with all the required details. You can either print the received e-ticket or can use soft copy or text message for your travel.

How to cancel train tickets on IRCTC

Canceling tickets booked on the IRCTC is also a very easy affair, in case you have a change of plan and you need to cancel your train ticket you can do it in a few easy steps.

Step 1 If you cancel your online booked tickets before 48-hours of the actual train arrival time, IRCTC charges a cancellation charge and refunds the remaining amount back in your original payment account. IRCTC cancellation charges are; Rs. 240 for AC executive/first class, Rs. 200 for AC 2 tier/first class, Rs.180 for AC chair car/ AC 3 tier/ AC 3 economy, Rs.120 for sleeper class and Rs. 60 for the second class.

Step 2 If you want to cancel a confirmed ticket before 48-12 hours of scheduled departure time of the train, a cancellation charge of 25% will be deducted.

Step 3 If you want to cancel your ticket between 12-4 hours before the scheduled departure time of the train, a cancellation charge of 50% of the original fare will be deducted.