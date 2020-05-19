iQOO Z1 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : IQOO iQOO Z1 5G sport a 144Hz display.

iQOO Z1 5G has just launched in the Chinese market. While the brand is independent here in India, it is a sub-brand to Vivo in China. In order to slap in 5G to the phone, the company did not go with Qualcomm this time around and rather chose the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. Apart from that, the smartphone brings features like 144Hz refresh rate display, 48MP triple rear camera setup and more.

iQOO Z1 5G sports a 6.57-inch fullHD+ IPS LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor sits at the heart of the smartphone. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

On the optics front, the iQOO Z1 5G features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for the pricing, the iQOO Z1 5G is priced at CNY 2,198 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM variant comes with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, which cost CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 30,000) respectively.

iQOO Z1 5G will be available in two colour options, Galaxy Silver and Space Blue. The pre-bookings of the smartphone are now available at the Vivo online store in China. As for other retailers, they will start taking the pre-bookings starting May 25. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled for June 1.

