Delhi rains trigger major air traffic disruption; 15 flights diverted due to bad weather

New Delhi:

Light rainfall on Sunday brought relief from the sweltering heat and humidity across Delhi, with temperatures dropping and weather conditions turning pleasant. However, the adverse weather also disrupted air traffic, forcing 15 flights to be diverted from the national capital.

According to airport sources, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds led to the diversion of 10 domestic and 5 international flights to Jaipur and Lucknow as flight operations were impacted by poor visibility and unfavorable weather conditions in the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that weather conditions remained pleasant in New Delhi until 1:00 PM, with the temperature hovering around 28°C. Intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms continued to influence the city's weather throughout the day.

Over the past 24 hours, several parts of Delhi recorded light to moderate rainfall, while isolated areas experienced moderate showers. During this period, the minimum temperature ranged between 26°C and 29°C, while the maximum temperature remained between 35°C and 36°C.

Temperatures likely to dip further

The IMD said that while minimum temperatures at some locations remained above normal, maximum temperatures in several parts of the city were below seasonal averages. Southeasterly winds blew at speeds of 10–15 kmph, with gusts reaching 37 kmph at Palam.

The weather department expects no significant change in maximum temperatures over the next 24 hours, followed by a 2–3°C drop during the subsequent two days, offering continued relief from the heat.

Monsoon set to advance across north India

The IMD has also stated that conditions are favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan over the next four days.

The rainfall in Delhi comes just two days after the monsoon reached the national capital.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall over the next three days, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations. The IMD further noted that the southwest monsoon entered parts of Haryana and Punjab on July 1, and weather conditions remain conducive for its further advance across both states.

In the hill state of Himachal Pradesh, several areas received light to moderate rainfall. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued an Orange Warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Mandi and Sirmaur districts on Monday, followed by similar conditions in Chamba, Kangra, and Sirmaur districts on Tuesday.

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