iPhone 14 Pro Max renders showcase notch-less design, no camera bump

Apple has just announced the launch date of the iPhone 13 series. The upcoming iPhone models are scheduled to launch at the Apple Event on September 14 at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST). While Apple fans are excited to see what the company has to offer on the iPhone 13 lineup, the renders of the iPhone 14 have already started to show up.

Tipster Jon Prosser has shared the renders of an alleged iPhone 14 Pro Max and it shows a huge leap in terms of iPhone design. It takes its boxy design and camera array from the iPhone 12 Pro Max but trades the notch for a punch hole camera. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also gets rid of the huge camera bump and gets a sleeker design instead.

According to the ongoing leaks and rumours, despite the 13 number being negative for many, Apple will go in with the iPhone 13 naming scheme for this year. And this clears the doubt that the iPhone 14 series will only be launched in 2022.

As we are more than a year ahead of the iPhone 14 release, the new renders are a bit shocking. These are complete design renders of the top of the line iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per these renders, the iPhone 14 series will carry the same iPhone 4 inspired glass sandwich design that we also saw with the iPhone 12 series.

However, the phone is now expected to be a tad bit thinner than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also, as mentioned above, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to have a notchless design and it will lack a camera bump. It is also worth noting that in the renders, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has circular volume buttons just like the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5.

As of now, this should be taken with a pinch of salt and one should rather look forward to the upcoming iPhone 13 series launch event. At the launch event, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro as well as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Alongside that, the company is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 7. Lastly, the company will also announce the features of the iOS 15 alongside its release date.