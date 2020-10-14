iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) receive price cuts in India post iPhone 12 launch

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR and SE (2020) receive price cuts in India.

Apple has just dropped the new iPhone 12 series and with that, the company has dropped the prices of the older iPhone models. While the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max has been discontinued, the company will continue to see the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE (2020).

Apple has updated the prices of the older iPhone models on its official website. Starting today, Apple iPhone 11 will be available for a price of Rs. 54,900 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the smartphone will be available for Rs. 59,900 and Rs. 69,900 respectively. Earlier, the iPhone 11 started at Rs. 68,300.

As for the iPhone XR, it has been one of the best selling iPhones till date due to its affordability. Now, it is even more affordable at a starting price of Rs. 47,900 for the 64GB variant. The handset is also available with 128GB of onboard storage for a price of Rs. 52,900. To recall, the phone used to sell at a price of Rs. 52,500 before the iPhone 12 launch.

Apple iPhone SE (2020) was launched recently and hence the company did not drop the phone’s price significantly. The affordable iPhone will now be available at the Apple Store for a price of Rs. 39,990 for the 64GB variant. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the smartphone will be available for Rs. 44,900 and Rs. 54,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 series Price in India

As for the pricing of the new iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 Pro is available for a price of Rs. 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,29,900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB). The iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in India at Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,39,900 (256GB) and Rs. 1,59,900 (512GB). As for the cheaper models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will start at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 69,900, respectively.

