Apple discontinues iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max post iPhone 12 series' launch

Apple launched the new iPhone 12 series last night. Following this, the Cupertino tech major has discontinued two of the last year's flagships -- the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Read on to know more about this.

iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max discontinued

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max have been taken down from Apple's official website, even in India. To recall, Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus earlier this year after launching the iPhone SE 2020.

Currently, the new iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR are listed on the Apple website.

While the 2019 iPhone flagships have been removed from Apple's website, this doesn't mean that you just can't buy them. If you wish to go for the either the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can head to Amazon India, Flipkart, or even the Apple authorised retail stores. Presently, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs. 96,900 on Amazon India and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs. 99,100. The iPhone 11 Pro has a starting price of Rs. 1,06,600 and the 11 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,17,100 if you opt for Flipkart.

The smartphones are expected to see huge discounts during the Amazon India and Flipkart's upcoming Great India Festival Sale and Big Billion Days sales, respectively.

To recall, the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max are the first iPhones to get the Pro epithet. Both devices come with three rear cameras, Super Retina OLED display, Night mode, wireless charging, and more features.

