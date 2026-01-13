Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kathua district, search on for Jaish terrorists The security forces were fired upon by some terrorists in Kathua, following which the gun battle broke out.

New Delhi:

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched an anti-terror operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district after terrorists opened fire on a patrolling team.

The encounter began during a cordon and search operation when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists fired at the forces, officials said.

The operation comes days after a previous search was carried out in the Kathua district to track down terrorists. The gunfight erupted after security forces acted on specific information about the presence of 2 to 3 terrorists in the area, officials added.