Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kathua district, search on for Jaish terrorists

The security forces were fired upon by some terrorists in Kathua, following which the gun battle broke out.

Reported ByManzoor Mir  Edited ByAshish Verma  
New Delhi:

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched an anti-terror operation in the Billawar area of Kathua district after terrorists opened fire on a patrolling team.

The encounter began during a cordon and search operation when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists fired at the forces, officials said.

The operation comes days after a previous search was carried out in the Kathua district to track down terrorists. The gunfight erupted after security forces acted on specific information about the presence of 2 to 3 terrorists in the area, officials added.

