WWDC 2021: iOS 15 unveiled with new FaceTime features, improvements and more

Image Source : APPLE iOS 15 unveiled at WWDC 2021.

Apple, on Monday, hosted the much-awaited WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2021 event. The event was live-streamed and people from all over the globe watched the event live. At the event, one of the biggest announcements made was the launch of the much-anticipated iOS 15. With the new iteration of iOS, the company has added new set of features, improvements and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new iOS 15 update.

iOS 15 Supported Devices

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPod Touch (7th Gen)

FaceTime just got better

FaceTime is one of the best ways to communicate with your friends and family members if they are on Apple devices. The app offers a seamless video call experience. Now, the company will be allowing users to add people who are on Windows or Android devices. While those folks will still not be able to make calls, they will at least be able to be a part of a FaceTime group call, which can be joined using a join link.

That's not it. FaceTime will also let multiple users share a video and watch it together or just create and listen to a playlist. With this, the company is eliminating the need of installing third party video conferencing apps like Zoom. The new FaceTime features will not only work on iOS 15 but will also be available on the new versions of iPadOS and macOS.

New Notifications

Apple has also worked on the way notifications are delivered to iOS users. With the iOS 15 update, Apple has added a new feature called notification summary, which will basically provide a gist of what is happening in your apps. This will help reduce distractions and the amount of time you spend in the notification shade.

Besides that, Apple has also announced a do not disturb mode with which you can mute all notifications. If you are more concerned about all your messages and notifications, Apple has still got you covered. With the new Announce Notifications feature, the users will be able to listen to the new notifications on their AirPods, without needing to pull their iPhone out of their pocket.

AirPods updates

Speaking of AirPods, Apple has added more features on iOS 15 that are focused on AirPods users. The company is now improving how users can find their AirPods Pro using the Find My network. The users will also be able to take advantage of the new proximity view to have an idea about where their AirPods could be.

Apple Maps, Weather, Wallet apps

Apple is bringing us closer to a day where we would not need to carry our wallet or our keys if we just have an iPhone. Apple, at its WWDC event, announced that the Apple Wallet app will soon be able to support keys to unlock hotel rooms. For this, the Cupertino-based giant will be partnering with Hyatt and other hotel chains.

Furthermore, Apple users will soon be able to add their ID information to the wallet and it will be encrypted. While this feature will be available in the US initially, it will make its way to other countries as well.

Apple Weather app is also getting a redesign and it will now show the background based on the weather conditions, air quality, and more. As for the Apple Maps app, the app will now showcase more details in Maps for cities. It will also add a new Night Time version making the app more comfortable for the eyes while driving at night.

Other improvements

Apple has added a new Live Text feature that will now allow users to recognise text, phone numbers, links, etc. It will work on screenshots, quick look and even in the camera app. Initially, it will be able to understand seven languages and it will work on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Spotlight search has also received some improvements as it will now support Photos. Basically, users will be able to look for a photo using Spotlight universal search feature.