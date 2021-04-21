iOS 14.5 update to start rolling out next week: Here's what to expect

iOS 14.5 update to start rolling out next week.

Apple recently hosted the Spring Loaded event where they made quite a few major announcements. After the event, the company rolled out a press note that confirms that the iOS 14.5 update will be rolling out soon. In order to get support for the new AirTags, the users will need to install the new iOS version on their iPhones.

Apple’s iOS 14.5 update is currently available as public beta but the Cupertino-based company will soon roll out a stable version for the masses. As mentioned above, the new update will bring support for AirTags. It will also bring the ability to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch making it easier to unlock newer iPhones in the times of COVID where we are masked up most of the times.

Furthermore, the iOS 14.5 update offers new Siri voice options, new emojis, App tracking transparency, 5G global support for dual-SIM iPhones and updated game controller support.

Lately, iPhone 11 series users were complaining about battery life issues. The company aims to fix this with the help of battery health recalibration on the new iOS 14.5 update.

iOS 14.5 could be the last update in the iOS 14 series as the company will soon be announcing the iOS 15 at the WWDC event. Once the iOS 14.5 update is made available, the users will be able to download and install it on supported iPhones by heading over to Settings > General > Software update.

Also Read: Apple launches new iMac, iPad Pro, AirTags and more at Spring Loaded event: Here's a quick summary

As for the eligible devices, all the iPhones running on iOS 14.4.2 will be able to update to iOS 14.5. This includes the iPhone 6s and later devices.