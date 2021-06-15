Apple starts rolling out iOS 12.5.4 update for iPhone 5S and other devices: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY iOS 12.5.4 update starts rolling out.

Apple has been gearing up to release the iOS 15 update to the masses. While many devices have stopped receiving updates now, Apple decided to roll out the iOS 12.5.4 update for some older Apple iPhones and iPads to address a major security flaw. The update is recommended for all the supported devices.

According to Apple, the new security update is aimed at fixing few vulnerabilities that affect memory corruption and WebKit. Here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 12.5.4 update.

Which devices are supported?

The new iOS 12.5.4 update has been made available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and the iPod touch (6th generation). These devices did not receive the iOS 13 update and the devices older than iPhone 5S never received the iOS 12 update.

iOS 12.5.4 update fixes the memory corruption issue in the ASN.1 decoder. The flaw led to the processing of a “maliciously crafted certificate” which led to arbitrary code execution.

Besides that, the iOS 12.5.4 update also deals with two of the WebKit issues. The two are memory corruption issues that were sorted with better state and memory management.

This is not the first update that has reached these devices in many years. The company also rolled out the iOS 12.5.3 update in May, which also brought some security fixes for WebKit issues.

Meanwhile, Apple is now working on the iOS 15, which debuted at WWDC 2021 this month. The update is currently available as a part of Developer’s Preview and the company will soon be rolling out the public beta version of the update. The final build is expected to roll out sometime in September. With the new update, the users will witness tons of new features and improvements to privacy and security features.