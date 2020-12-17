Image Source : INTEL Intel unveils 6 next gen memory and storage chips.

Chip-maker Intel has announced six new memory and storage products to help customers meet the challenges of digital transformation. The company also unveiled announced two new additions to its Intel Optane Solid State Drive (SSD) Series which feature performance and mainstream productivity for gaming and content creation.

Optane helps meet the needs of modern computing by bringing the memory closer to the CPU, Intel said during its ‘Memory and Storage 2020' event late on Wednesday.

The company also said it will deliver its third generation of Intel Optane persistent memory (code-named "Crow Pass") for cloud and enterprise customers.

"With the release of these new Optane products, we continue our innovation, strengthen our memory and storage portfolio, and enable our customers to better navigate the complexity of digital transformation," said Alper Ilkbahar, Intel vice president in the Data Platforms Group and general manager of the Intel Optane Group.

"Optane products and technologies are becoming a mainstream element of business compute. And as a part of Intel, these leadership products are advancing our long-term growth priorities, including AI, 5G networking and the intelligent, autonomous edge," Ilkbahar said in a statement.

With new Optane products, Intel continues to establish a new tier in the data centre memory and storage pyramid, which combines the attributes of both DRAM and NAND.

"Intel Optane SSDs alleviate data supply bottlenecks and accelerate applications with fast caching and fast storage to increase scale-per-server and reduce transaction costs for latency-sensitive workloads," the company said.