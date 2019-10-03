Thursday, October 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Instagram's new Restrict feature will protect you from online bullies

Instagram's new Restrict feature will protect you from online bullies

Instagram rolled out its new Restrict feature which is designed to empower you to quietly protect your account while still keeping an eye on a bully.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 03, 2019 14:17 IST
Instagram will lead the fight against online bullying on

Instagram will lead the fight against online bullying on its platform.

Facebook-owned Instagram is rolling out a new mode called "Restrict" globally that will let users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments. Earlier this year, Instagram head Adam Mosseri had declared that platform will "lead the fight against online bullying."

Users can restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict, Instagram announced on Wednesday.

"Starting today, you can protect your account from unwanted interactions with a new feature called Restrict. Once Restrict is enabled, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person," said the company.

You can choose to view the comment by tapping "See Comment"; approve the comment so everyone can see it, delete it or ignore it

.

"You won't receive any notifications for comments from a restricted account," the company added.

Direct messages will automatically move to Message Request, and users will not receive notifications from a restricted account.

India Tv - Instagram 'Restrict' feature

Image Source : TWEETED BY INSTAGRAM

Instagram 'Restrict' feature

"You can still view the messages, but the restricted account will not be able to see when you've read their direct messages or when you are active on Instagram. You can choose to "Unrestrict" the account and future messages will go directly to your inbox," the company added.

Instagram is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect bullying and other types of harmful content in comments, photos and videos.

Last month, Instagram announced to restrict people under age 18 from viewing posts from celebrity influencers that promote cosmetic surgery and various weight-loss products. Instagram plans to hide certain posts from users under the age of 18 while some of the posts will be removed from the platform

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMicrosoft Surface Neo, Surface Duo announced at Microsoft event Next Story  