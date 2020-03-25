Instagram now lets you browse feed with friends over a video call: See how it works

Instagram Media Sharing feature

Instagram has introduced a couple of new features to fight the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic globally. Among the new features, the photo-sharing app has the new Media Sharing feature that allows you to surf the Instagram feed with your friends while online. Read on to know all about it.

As announced via an Instagram blog post, the new Media Sharing feature will let you scroll through the Instagram posts with your friends and talk about it during a video call. This will help you stay close to their friends during the Coronavirus lockdown imposed almost everywhere.

The Co-Watching feature works in a simple way and you need to follow some simple steps:

Open Instagram on your Android or iOS device

Head to the Direct Message section in the top right corner

Tap on the video chat icon in the desired chatbox

Once the video call starts, you can click on the photo icon present in the bottom left corner during the video chat

Following this, you can view saved, liked or suggested photos and videos with your friends during a video call

Other Instagram features

In addition to this, Instagram has introduced more new features as a contribution to fight Coronavirus pandemic. It will now show an educational message to people who look for Coronavirus-related information and will connect them to reliable sources such as WHO. Instagram Stories will soon get new Coronavirus Stickers to spread information on COVID-19.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app will stop showing COVID-19 accounts in recommendations, will remove information from the Explore section, and will downrank content that has been marked fake -- all this to avoid Coronavirus fake news. Furthermore, misleading ads will also be banned.

Additionally, Instagram will introduce donation stickers in more countries for people to help make donations to NGOs with ease and the new 'Stay at Home' sticker to promote social isolation.

