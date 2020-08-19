Instagram now allows you to scan 'universal' QR code and visit people's profiles: How to use it?

Image Source : THE VERGE Instagram QR codes

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will it easier for you to access others' profiles and possibly follow them. This is possible with the new universal QR codes that you will need to scan to visit a person's Instagram profile with a lot of ease. Read on to know more about the new feature.

Instagram QR codes

The photo-sharing app has introduced a universal QR code capability that will let you find, check out, and follow people's profiles. The feature has replaced the previous one that performed the same ability; the Facebook-owned app previously introduced the Nametag feature that allowed you to follow people by simply scanning the emoji-filled QR code.

The difference between both the features is that the new universal QR codes can be used via any camera app to access others' Instagram profile while Nametags allowed for the same only via Instagram's built-in camera.

This new functionality will help users look for individuals and even businesses on the app with ease as it can be used via any camera app present on your smartphone. Additionally, the feature has been available for users in Japan for the past year and is now being rolled out globally.

The universal QR codes will be pretty easy to use:

You will be required to open the Instagram app and head to the Settings menu by tapping the hamburger menu in the top right corner,

Now, select the QR code option present below the 'Your Activity' option

Once selected, you will be taken to the emoji-clad Instagram QR code with your profile's name below it. To recall, the Nametag feature didn't have your profile's name but only nametag written on it

You can change the way your Instagram QR code appears by tapping on the Colour, Emoji, or Selfie option present at the top. Additionally, you can select the Share option (in the top right corner) to share the QR code with others via other apps and select the 'Scan QR Code' option to scan others' QR codes.

The new universal QR codes are now live on the Instagram app.

To recall, WhatsApp also has a similar QR code functionality that has been introduced recently. The QR code option will allow you easily add other people on WhatsApp without the need to save their numbers first.

