Instagram goes 'Dark' on Android 10, iOS 13 devices

In its latest update, Instagram has rolled out dark mode for its platform on Android 10 and iOS 13 devices.

The Dark mode brings a change in the overall user interface as the theme is now jet black which was previously white. Apart from the visual changes, Dark mode performs on low battery usage and results in battery efficiency on the device. It also lowers strain on users’ eyes when they are using the app, now you can seamlessly continue to use Instagram without putting strain on your eyes.

I’m really loving the dark mode instagram 😍 pic.twitter.com/gbnYBbm6aS — Cat🌻 (@caitlin_anne96) October 8, 2019

How to use Dark mode on Instagram

The new Dark mode works on the device when you switch on dark mode on your device, there is no different option to turn it on the Instagram app. The feature is currently rolled out for devices running on Android 10 and iOS 13. If you wish to use the dark mode on Instagram, you need to download the latest update of the app from the Apple app store or Google Play store. Users need to turn on system-wide dark mode on the device and Instagram will automatically change its theme to dark mode. Users who wish to try out this feature on the older version of Android will have to wait before the feature is rolled out for older versions.

Instagram has also removed its 'Following' activity tab which displays what posts friends are liking, commenting on and following. In a bid to take on online bullying, Instagram introduced the 'Restrict' feature which allows users to quietly restrict someone from liking commenting on your post or sending you a direct message, messages sent by restricted people will directly move to message requests.