Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Infinix S5 Pro launched in India.

Infinix is expanding its smartphones portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new Infinix S5 Pro smartphone. The handset has been launched as a successor to last year's Infinix S5 series. As a part of the key highlights, the Infinix S5 Pro gets a pop-up selfie camera, 3D glass back, triple rear cameras and more. Here's everything you need to know about the most affordable smartphone to sport a pop-up selfie camera:

Infinix S5 Pro Specifications

Infinix S5 Pro features a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 custom skin layered on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Infinix S5 Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a dedicated low light sensor. Upfront, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Infinix S5 Pro Price, availability

Inifnix S5 Pro is launched at a price of Rs. 9,999 and it is set to go on sale starting March 3 exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone is available in only 4GB+64GB configuration but it comes in two colour variants - Forest Green and Violet.