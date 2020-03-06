Infinix S5 Pro with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Infinix S5 Pro with 16MP pop-up selfie camera, 48MP triple camera, Helio P35 SoC and more launched in India. Here are details like price in India, specifications and more.

India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 06, 2020 14:31 IST
Infinix is expanding its smartphones portfolio in India with the launch of the all-new Infinix S5 Pro smartphone. The handset has been launched as a successor to last year's Infinix S5 series. As a part of the key highlights, the Infinix S5 Pro gets a pop-up selfie camera, 3D glass back, triple rear cameras and more. Here's everything you need to know about the most affordable smartphone to sport a pop-up selfie camera:

 

Infinix S5 Pro Specifications

Infinix S5 Pro features a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 custom skin layered on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. 

On the optics front, the Infinix S5 Pro sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a dedicated low light sensor. Upfront, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. 

Infinix S5 Pro Price, availability

Inifnix S5 Pro is launched at a price of Rs. 9,999 and it is set to go on sale starting March 3 exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone is available in only 4GB+64GB configuration but it comes in two colour variants - Forest Green and Violet.

