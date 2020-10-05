Infinix Hot 10 with quad rear cameras, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC announced: Price, features and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Infinix Hot 10

Infinix Mobile has introduced a budget smartphone in its Hot series called the Infinix Hot 10 in India. The new smartphone is a successor to the Infinix Hot 9 that was launched a few months ago in the country. Read on to know more about the new Infinix smartphone.

Infinix Hot 10 Features, Specs

The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch HD+ IPS display with a pin-hole and features a flow texture design with 2.5D curved glass finish. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage that can be further expanded by up to 256GB via a memory card.

On the camera front, the device gets quad rear cameras (16MP, 2MP, 2MP, low-light sensor) and an in-display front camera. It device supports camera features such as AI capabilities, quad-LED rear flash, dual-LED front flash, Super Night mode, and more. The smartphone is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 18W fast charging and Power Marathon technology support. It runs XOS 7.0 based on Android 10.

Additionally, the Infinix Hot 10 supports DTS-HD Surround Sound audio system, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and AI Face Unlock. It comes in Ocean Wave, Amber Red, Obsidian Black and Moonlight Jade colour options.

Infinix Hot 10 Price, Availability

The Infinix Hot 10 comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 and will be exclusively available via the online portal Flipkart, as part of its Big Billion Days Sale on October 16 at 12 noon.

