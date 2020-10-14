India makes cow dung-based chip 'Gausatva Kavach' to reduce phone radiation

Image Source : ANI Vallabhbhai Kathiria

India has come up with a new cow dung-based chip, which is claimed to reduce smartphone radiation. Vallabhbhai Kathiria, chairman of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog has introduced the new Gausatva Kavach chip, which will protect us from harmful phone radiation. Read on to know more about it.

Cow dung chip for reduced phone radiation

It is suggested that the chip is anti-radiation and will help users stay protected from the harmful radiation, thus, staying away from diseases. As per a tweet by ANI, Kathiria, stated, "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be a safeguard against diseases."

The Gausatva Kavach chip is developed by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, which was introduced in 2019, aims to protect and conserve cows, along with ensuring their development. The Aayog comes under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and aims to encourage the introduction of more cow dung-based products, especially during the upcoming festive season.

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

It is further suggested that more than 500 gaushalas produce such anti-radiation chips, which cost between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100. The aim is to make the concept popular so that is it adapted more.

In addition to this, Vallabhbhai Kathiria requested people to avoid Chinese Diyas and choose the Indian ones to promote 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' viisons.

