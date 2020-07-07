Indian app Self Scan is an alternative to now-banned CamScanner app in India: All you need to know

Image Source : CAMSCANNER Self Scan is India's proxy for CamScanner

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday launched an indigenously developed mobile application 'Self-Scan' to help people scan important documents and keep them stored on their mobile phones.

The application was developed by the state's Information Technology Department amidst a call to boycott all Chinese goods in India. It comes in the wake of Centre's ban on 59 Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok.

"It reflects patriotism. I would always want to use an app prepared in my country," the CM said, reiterating that "what Bengal thinks today, the whole world thinks tomorrow".

Banerjee said that the new app would help people to scan important documents and nothing will be saved on its server. Besides this, she also announced that Beleghata ID Hospital would be upgraded to a centre of excellence for its outstanding work during the Covid-19 crisis. Kolkata Medical College and Hospital's haematology section will also have a plasma bank soon.

She said that the state government has taken a project worth Rs 58 crore, namely Jal Swapno, to supply safe drinking water in the rural belts of Bengal over the next five years. "This scheme will benefit about 2 crore people across the state," she said.

Talking about the Cyclone Amphan relief package, Banerjee said the relief funds were disbursed quite fast, though there were some reports of irregularities.

"We have taken note and are looking into the matter. Let us not do politics over this. We must serve the people who are in a real crisis," she added.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage