Huawei to soon launch a smartphone with extendable design, files for patent

Huawei has filed a new patent for extendable smartphone design, which was filed with the CNIPA and was discovered in WIPO's global design database.

New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has filed a new patent for extendable smartphone design. The patent was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and was discovered in WIPO's global design database, reports GizmoChina.

The sketches show the phone will adopt a foldable panel just like the Mate X and Mate Xs, but instead of an in-folding design, the new patented model has a pull-out display design. The smartphone maker exhibited two different design styles, the first model - Model A - has a significantly smaller pull-out display than the Model B.

Earlier, Huawei filed a patent for a smartphone with three flip camera design. The patent, which was approved on December 17 last year, had been filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) back on January 9, this year.

While the design is similar to that of the ASUS Zenfone 6, but the upcoming Huawei''s smartphone will feature three cameras instead of two.

